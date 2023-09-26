St. Johns Ship Building’s Jeff Bukoski to Receive USMMA’s Admiral McCready Award

Jeffery Bukoski, president of Palatka, Fla. shipyard St. Johns Ship Building, has been awarded the RADM Lauren S. McCready Award, which recognizes graduates of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) who have made significant technical achievements in the marine industry or who have contributed organizational or managerial support to making such technical achievements possible.

Bukoski, USMMA class of 1986, is a 35 year veteran of the U.S. marine industry, having worked at several government and commercial shipyards on the East, Gulf, and West Coasts in his career managing every type of marine vessel construction. Today he leads St. Johns Ship Building across all efforts to introduce new technologies to traditional vessel applications. This includes contracting to build crew transfer vessels (CTV) for offshore wind projects along the eastern seaboard.

Bukoski will be given the award on October 10 during the SHIPPINGInsight Conference and Exhibition in Stamford, Conn.

He will be the 53rd recipient of the award, which is named in honor of Rear Admiral Lauran Strong McCready, the first and longtime head of the department of engineering at the USMMA, located in Kings Point, N.Y.