Starrett Appoints Wells Director of Ops

The L.S. Starrett Company, a manufacturer of precision measuring tools and gages, metrology systems and more, appointed Matthew Wells as Director of Operations and Continuous Improvement, responsible for Production, Planning, Production Control and Purchasing, Inventory Management, Warehouse and Shipping, Quality, Manufacturing Engineering, Facility, EHS, Maintenance and Continuous Improvement. Wells reports directly to Mr. Emerson Leme, Vice President, Starrett Industrial Products, North America. Wells, a Western Massachusetts native, has more than 25 years of manufacturing experience in the U.S.A. and Canada, including extensive experience with Toyota Production Systems, Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma during his tenure at a Toyota motor manufacturing company and The Schaeffler Bearing Group, among other manufacturing enterprises. He has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration, both obtained at Western New England University.