Thursday, August 31, 2023
Statue City Cruises Awarded New Operating Contract

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 31, 2023

© fototehnik / Adobe Stock

Statue City Cruises announced it has been awarded a new 10-year contract to continue as the authorized provider of ferry service to the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island.

Statue City Cruises, part of the City Experiences portfolio of water and land-based experiences, has operated the service for more than 15 years. The new contract begins March 1, 2024.

Visitation on board Statue City Cruises is currently at 87% of pre-pandemic levels with several days so far this year exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Historically, visitation has averaged more than four million annual visitors, including an all-time high 4.6 million visitors in 2016.

Statue City Cruises provides transports passengers from two departure points at Battery Park in lower Manhattan and Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J.  to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

