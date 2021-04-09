Stena Livia Joins the Baltic Sea Fleet

The 186-meter Visentini RoPax vessel Stena Livia will initially join sister vessel Stena Flavia on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route from mid-April, Stena Line announced. Later this year the pair will replace the existing tonnage on the ferry route between Travemünde and Liepaja, adding 40% freight capacity and shorten the crossing time substantially.

During 2021 Stena Line is expanding its Baltic Sea operations with modern and large RoPax vessels being added to the two ferry routes from Latvia to Sweden and Germany. The routes, Nynäshamn-Ventspils and Travemünde-Liepaja, was acquired by Stena Line in 2012, and is today an important part of the European logistics network, connecting the Baltics, Russia and CIS countries with Germany and Sweden as well as the rest of Europe.

"We have seen an increase in demand from our customers across the Baltic Sea region. We are now strengthening our position and customer offer further with new modern vessels, more capacity and an attractive onboard experience on both our routes to and from Latvia during 2021. I am happy to welcome Stena Livia to the Baltic Sea fleet," said Johan Edelman, Trade Director Baltic Sea North.

Stena Livia was built in 2008 at the Cantieri Navale Visentini shipyard in Italy and is a modern large RoPax vessel with capacity of 750 passengers, 200 cars and/or 115 trailers. The vessel has earlier sailed under the names of Étretat and Norman Voyager.

Stena Livia will initially join sister vessel Stena Flavia on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route from mid-April, replacing the chartered vessel Scottish Viking that is being returned to its owner. Later during the year the two large and modern RoPax vessels Stena Scandica and Stena Baltica will start operating on the Nynäshamn-Ventspils route, adding 30% freight capacity to the route.

Stena Line earlier announced that the ferry company will replace the existing vessels Stena Gothica and Urd on the Travemünde-Liepaja route in 2021. The ferry company can now confirm that it is the two vessels Stena Livia and Stena Flavia that will move to the Travemünde-Liepaja route during the year. The new modern vessel will increase the freight capacity on the route by 40 % and shorten the crossing time from 27 to 20 hours. This will enable a reliable transport service with a fixed timetable with 12 weekly departures, six in each direction. The new vessels will also offer improved onboard facilities and increase the number of cabins, making the route an attractive choice for transport and travel between the Baltic countries and Germany.

Stena Line has not yet announced the exact timing for the tonnage changes on the two Baltic Sea routes or disclosed any further plans for the two vessels Stena Gothica and Urd.

Ship facts: Stena Livia