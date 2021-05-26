Stolt Tankers Joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Stolt Tankers and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping signed a partnership agreement making Stolt Tankers an official partner to the center.

The tanker shipping company is among a wide range of industry partners who have teamed up to develop zero carbon solutions for the maritime industry. Other active companies include Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller - Maersk, Cargill, Environmental Defense Fund, Haldor Topsoe, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NORDEN, NYK Line, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy and Total.

"At Stolt Tankers we are committed to working with other industry leaders, our customers and suppliers to build a zero carbon maritime industry," said Stolt Tankers president Lucas Vos. "Knowhow, innovation and creativity needed for a greener future cannot be achieved by any one company alone and am excited to have joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping so that we can solve some of the decarbonization challenges that our industry faces, together. Our team will bring valuable insights to the center."

Stolt Tankers operates a fleet of 152 chemical tankers, and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping CEO Bo Cerup-Simonsen said the center will gain from the company's knowledge and expertise in transport and handling of fuels and chemicals, which he added is critical for assessing viable pathways for future fuels.

Stolt Tankers is currently involved in the HyShip project to design and built a new ro-ro vessel running on liquid green hydrogen (LH2), and earlier this year it trialed the use of biofuels aboard its 37,000 DWT chemical tanker Stolt Inspiration.

"They bring an innovative spirit which is evident in their operations, their impressive project portfolio and their commitment to a carbon neutral future for shipping. We look very much forward to the collaboration," Cerup-Simonsen said.