Thursday, July 6, 2017

Stolt-Nielsen Aims to Cut Debt

July 6, 2017

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen (Photo: Stolt-Nielsen)

Chemical tanker firm Stolt-Nielsen aims to cut debt, CEO Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen said on Thursday.

CEO: Debt is slightly higher than we wish 

CEO: Based on the latest update, we believe that 2018 will be tough to reduce debt 

CEO: Assumptions are based on no recovery in the chemical tanker market before 2019

CEO: Chemical tanker demand is good but order book of new vessels is too high, and equals to 16.7 pct of current fleet

CEO: Debt at end of May was $2.5 bln

CEO: After 2018 debt will come dramatically down as capex is reduced 

Investment program in chemical tanker vessels, terminals and tank containers and other small investments sum up to $538 million, of this $337 million will come in H2 2017 and 2018 

Selling non-strategic assets is also an option, but there is no rush

Q2 results below forecast, nevertheless Stolt-Nielsen shares are up 1.8 percent vs a drop in Oslo Bourse main share index of 0.05 pct

 

(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)

