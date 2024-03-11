Strategic Marine Delivers Support Vessel for Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm

Singapore’s Strategic Marine and Taiwan’s Prosperous Wind Shipping have delivered the hybrid-ready support vessel for the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The StratCat 27 hybrid-ready vessel is designed for the transfer of technicians and cargo, essential for the construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

Owned and operated by Prosperous Wind Shipping, the vessel will be able to meet the specific needs of the offshore wind industry in Taiwan.

Set to start operations at the Yunlin offshore wind farm in April 2024, the vessel marks a pivotal advancement in Taiwan's renewable energy landscape, with the Yunlin project boasting an estimated contract value of around $3 million.

The vessel will operate round the clock, facilitating the transit of personnel, equipment, and cargo between the selected harbor, the installation vessel, and throughout the wind farm, ensuring seamless support for the project’s infrastructure development.

The Yunlin offshore wind farm is developed by YWPC, a joint project company involving Skyborn Renewables, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company and Sojitz Corporation.

Once completed, the 640 MW project will be one of the largest offshore wind farms in Taiwan, producing enough clean energy to serve the energy needs of more than 600,000 Taiwanese households.