Strategic Marine, HST Marine Pen MoU for Construction of Three CTVs

Aluminium vessel builder Strategic Marine has signed a memorandum of understanding with Purus Wind’s UK-based crew transfer vessel owner HST Marine, to build three Brevity-class crew transfer vessels.

The agreement binds the two parties to negotiations on a vessel building contract for the Chartwell Marine-designed 27-meter catamarans.

The Brevity-class designs, launched in June 2022, are designed to serve the offshore wind support vessel market.

The Brevity class CTVs, able to accommodate 32 people, have been described as high-powered units with enhanced maneuverability and stability due to its hull form optimization.

The vessels are said to ensure cost-effective and low-emissions operation via its hybrid systems, "a growing requirement of the offshore wind industry and marine decarbonization efforts."

In January, Strategic Marine sealed a deal to build four hybrid CTVs for HST Marine with options for two more vessels.