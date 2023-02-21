Marine Link
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Strategic Marine, HST Marine Pen MoU for Construction of Three CTVs

February 21, 2023

Credit: Strategic Marine

Aluminium vessel builder Strategic Marine has signed a memorandum of understanding with Purus Wind’s UK-based crew transfer vessel owner HST Marine, to build three Brevity-class crew transfer vessels. 

The agreement binds the two parties to negotiations on a vessel building contract for the Chartwell Marine-designed 27-meter catamarans. 

The Brevity-class designs, launched in June 2022, are designed to serve the offshore wind support vessel market.

The Brevity class CTVs, able to accommodate 32 people, have been described as high-powered units with enhanced maneuverability and stability due to its hull form optimization.  

The vessels are said to ensure cost-effective and low-emissions operation via its hybrid systems, "a growing requirement of the offshore wind industry and marine decarbonization efforts."

In January, Strategic Marine sealed a deal to build four hybrid CTVs for HST Marine with options for two more vessels. 

