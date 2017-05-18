Marine Link
Safe Bulkers Expands Fleet Strength

May 18, 2017

Photo: Safe Bulkers, Inc.

 Safe Bulkers, in its Q1 financial results annoucements said that with the latest addition of Pedhoulas Rose, its fleet strength is increased to 38 drybulk vessels.

 
In January 2017, the Company took delivery of Pedhoulas Rose (Hull No. 1146), a 82,000 dwt, newbuild Kamsarmax class vessel. 
 
The delivery installment of $17.4 million was financed by a pre-agreed sale and leaseback arrangement of $24.8 million, which enhanced our liquidity. 
 
In January 2017, the Company took delivery of Hull No. 1551, a 81,600 dwt, newbuild Kamsarmax class vessel which was subsequently sold to its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Polys Hajioannou.
 
"As of May 12, 2017, our operational fleet was comprised of 38 drybulk vessels with an average age of 6.9 years and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.4 million dwt," says the release.
 
"Taking into account our last contracted drybulk newbuild Kamsarmax class vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2018, our fleet will be comprised of 39 vessels, 11 of which will be eco-design vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.5 million dwt, assuming no additional vessel acquisitions or disposals," the company said.
 
