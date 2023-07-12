Suez Canal Offers New Rebates for LNG Carriers

The Suez Canal Authority has announced rebates for LNG carriers effective from July 1, 2023.

Circular no. (7/2017) concerning LNG carriers (laden/ballast) has been amended as follows:

LNG carriers (laden/ballast) operating between the American Gulf (and ports south) and areas in Asia will be granted rebates:

a) Arabian Gulf ports (ports within the Arabian Gulf starting from Sur port, Oman) and eastern ports up to Cochin in India will be granted a rebate of 30% off normal Suez Canal tolls.

b) Ports located East of Cochin and up to Port Klang will be granted a rebate of 60% off normal Suez Canal tolls.

c) Port Klang and its eastern ports (including the Far East region) will be granted a rebate of 75% off normal Suez Canal tolls.

LNG carriers (laden/ballast) operating between ports on the East Coast of North America and India (and its eastern ports) will be granted rebates:

a) Ports on the west coast of the Indian subcontinent from Karachi to Cochin will be granted a rebate of 10% off normal Suez Canal tolls.

b) Ports located east of Cochin (including the Far East region) will be granted a rebate of 35% off normal Suez Canal tolls.

