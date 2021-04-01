Marine Link
Suez Canal Says 87 Ships to Pass Through on Thursday

April 1, 2021

(Photo: Suez Canal Authority)

The Suez Canal Authority said 87 ships were expected to pass through the waterway in both directions on Thursday, as it tries to clear a backlog since re-opening on Monday.

A total of 194 ships have already passed through between Monday night, when a giant container ship blocking the crucial international trade route was re-floated, and Wednesday, the Suez Canal Authority said.

The six-day blockage caused by the 400-meter-long Ever Given had caused a back-up of more than 400 vessels, which authorities said they would work around the clock to clear.


(Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by David Evans)

