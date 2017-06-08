GoodFuels Launches Sustainable Drop-in Marine Fuels Pilot

Heineken Netherlands, Nedcargo and sustainable fuel market-leader GoodFuels have launched a pilot to demonstrate a sustainable drop-in marine fuel on-board of the ‘For Ever’ – an inland barge dedicated to transport Heineken export beer, from the Heineken brewery in Zoeterwoude to the deep-sea terminals in Rotterdam.

The advanced marine fuel supplied by GoodFuels contains 30% biofuel and thereby reduces CO2-emissions by more than 25%, whilst also sharply reducing local emissions as nitrogen and particulate matter.

The project will showcase the possibility of reducing emissions of inland waterway transport without any vessel modification.

The exact emission reduction compared to fossil fuel will be monitored live during the pilot using Blueco’s Konnexus system for remote monitoring. It is the first time that such an extensive pilot takes place in this segment – supported by the EICB (Expertise en InnovatieCentrum Binnenvaart) and the Dutch Ministry of Transport.

Pieter van Kooten, Logistics Manager Heineken Netherlands Supply said: “In 2020 we want to have a climate neutral corridor between the Heineken brewery in Zoeterwoude and the Port of Rotterdam. This pilot is one step to realize the green corridor between the brewery and the Port of Rotterdam. We see GoodFuels’ drop-in renewable diesel to play an important part in this transition.”

“This is where Nedcargo again goes the extra mile to address the need of our client HEINEKEN Netherlands to achieve its green ambitions. It underlines our commitment towards offering our customers sustainable logistic solutions," commented Bert van Grieken, Director Multimodal Nedcargo.

Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO GoodFuels said: “The boat ‘For Ever’, transporting among others Heineken beer, is the best possible Dutch transport icon to introduce our drop-in sustainable marine fuel in the inland waterway transport – which is a key target segment for us. Next to that, we are very proud to link our sustainable fuels to the famous Heineken® brand in the years to come.”