Svitzer Australia Names Jensen CCO

Marine towage provider Svitzer Australia announced it has appointed Veronica Jensen as its new chief commercial officer (CCO) for the Australia/PNG region.

Jensen started in the role in March and is based out of Svitzer Australia’s Sydney head office. She brings commercial leadership experience across a range of industry sectors including industrial consumables, engineering solutions, the pharmaceutical industry and in shipping with more than 11 years’ previous experience with Maersk.

Svitzer Australia managing director Videlina Georgieva said, “Veronica brings a strong external lens and passion for customers. With a focus on performance and an expertise in establishing the right commercial excellence, customer relationship and pricing strategies, we look forward to Veronica further strengthening the value proposition and positive impact Svitzer brings to our customers and stakeholders.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Veronica’s caliber to be joining and complementing our leadership team and I look forward to her experience supporting the success of our customers,” Georgieva said.

Jensen said, “I am excited to be returning to the maritime industry – a sector for which I have never lost my strong passion for. I am joining Svitzer at a time of great potential and change and looking forward to working closely with our customers on creating value and growth.”