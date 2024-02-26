Marine Link
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Swire Shipping Opens Branch Office in Japan

February 26, 2024

Participating in the traditional Kagami-biraki ceremony, Jeremy Sutton, CEO, Swire Shipping (center, in blue tie); Chris Robertson, Country Manager – Japan, Swire Shipping (rightmost); share a toast together with former Swire employees (blue traditional Happi coats) and the current Japan team. Image courtesy Swire Shipping

Swire Shipping commemorated the opening of its new Japan branch office in Tokyo on February 21,2024 with an event at The Palace Hotel in Tokyo, marking Swire Shipping’s official return to Japan with a physical presence.

A highlight of the evening was the Kagami-biraki ceremony – the customary breaking open of a sake barrel – a tradition steeped in respect and appreciation. Esteemed long-serving former employees of Swire, who had served the company with dedication in the past, shared a toast of sake alongside the current Japan team onstage. This symbolic act represented the passing of the torch to the next generation, as well as a tribute to past achievements and an expression of optimism for new beginnings.

In Japan, the Swire name boasts a long-standing presence, dating back to 1867. Swire Shipping, previously known as The China Navigation Company, also has a long history, having been in operations for over 150 years.

