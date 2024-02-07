TAI Engineers Names Kalla Director of Production Design

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm TAI Engineers, owned by S&B, announced it has appointed Amer Kalla as director of production design, based in Houston.

"We are excited to have Amer Kalla join the TAI team. His wealth of experience and expertise will play a crucial role in advancing our production design capabilities and contributing to the success of our projects,” said Kris Karri, senior vice president of operations and chief engineer at TAI Engineers. “Kalla will be responsible for TAI’s global production design team in the U.S. and abroad."

Kalla is an engineering manager with more than a decade of experience specializing in shipbuilding. He has been a key figure in spearheading multimillion-dollar Canadian Navy and Coast Guard projects. Before joining TAI, Kalla served as a senior engineering program manager at Tesla. Kalla also served as the manager of detail design at Vancouver Shipyards.

Kalla holds a bachelor’s degree in applied science from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada. He also has a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification.