Tanker Crew Member Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

An ailing crew member was medecaced from a tanker in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 12:17 p.m. from the vessel agent of the 980-foot tanker vessel Tenergy, stating a 40-year-old crew member aboard was experiencing numbness, shortness of breath and an elevated heart rate. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The Dolphin crew rendezvoused with the Tenergy about 20 miles south of Sabine Pass, Texas, hoisted the ailing crew member and transferred him to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas, in stable condition.

"These situations are all about getting the person to a higher level of care as safely and quickly as possible," said Lt. Cmdr. Trish Elliston, search and rescue mission coordinator. "The Air Station Houston helicopter crew did an astounding job ensuring the crew member was transported to the nearest hospital for medical care."