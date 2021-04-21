TECH FILE: JonRie Debuts New Double Drum Bow Winch

JonRie Marine Winches debuted its new Series 525 Double Drum Bow Winch designed for a 6,770 HP ASD. This winch was designed for Escort operations and Long Line Towing over the stern making it suited for escorting, terminal support, towing and ship assist duties.

A new feature on the Series 525 winch are the four independent Hagglunds Drives. The towing drum features a high torque motor with a 100,000 lbs. line pull and an auto abort block to dump the wire in an emergency. The escort drum features a medium line pull of 50,000 lbs. and a Render/Recover block to allow the master to freewheel the line when making up a tow. The third drive, for the gypsy head, features Hagglunds’ new CAB Compact motor. The fourth is also a Hagglunds CAB and is used to drive the level wind. The level wind features a JonRie clutch block which, when the winch is heaving or paying out hawser, the level wind drive is engaged, and when working under heavy ship assist loads, the level wind is unclutched.

This feature are designed to help reduce the counter loading on the level wind when the tug is working with a ship. All drives are performed from the wheelhouse.

Also featured on the winch are its honey-combed drums and Dual Power Units for independent operation. The winch also has a dual foot-control to allow for hands-free operation of each winch — press down to payout, and heel back to haul in. Also included is JonRie’s tension readout system for each drum, with side lights and dimming for night use. The hawser winch drums have the capacity to spool 500 ft. of 8-in. Hawser, with a brake capacity of 700,000 lbs., and a line speed of 100 fpm. The direct drive design allows for quick response to the fast loading inertia forces that an Escort Winch must endure. The Towing drum has the capacity to spool 2,000-ft. of 2.5-in. The dual 75-hp Hydraulic Power Units (HPU) can be cross-connected to run in an emergency.

All controls are the in-house design of JonRie InterTech, LLC.