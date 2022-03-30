WE Tech inks deal to supply package to Kawasaki Heavy Industries

WE Tech solutions received a new order to deliver its Economical Operations Solution to a series of two 86,000 cbm LPG carriers. The vessels are to be built for the Japanese shipping company NYK Line at Kawasaki Heavy Industries in Japan. The Contract was facilitated by The China & Japan Marine Industries Limited. The equipment delivery from WE Tech will commence in January 2023.

The Economical Operations Solution package includes the Direct Drive Permanent Magnet Shaft Generator and a WE Drive. The solution delivers highest electrical efficiency available on the market, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and reduced emissions for optimal environmental sustainability.

In Power Take Out (PTO) mode, the vessels’ electrical power will be supplied from the Direct Drive Permanent Magnet Shaft Generator via the WE Drive and thus the Auxiliary Generators can be stopped. Significant savings in fuel cost is achieved from electrical power generation by the slow speed Main Engine which has far better efficiency in comparison to the Auxiliary Generator sets. Further savings is achieved by reduced operating hours and hence significantly reduced need for maintenance of Auxiliary Generators.



