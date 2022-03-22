TECHCROSS Rolls Out New Service Software

Ballast water management systems (BWMS) manufacturer TECHCROSS announced it is expanding its offering to include a tank level gauging system (TLGS ) and valve remote control system (VRCS). The company has also rolled out TECHCROSS IBTV (Integrated BWMS/TLGS/VRCS), a control platform that can integrate all the equipment for optimal operation, and service software called TECHCROSS Smart Platform.

Developed to help improve efficiency and reduce expenses, TECHCROSS IBTV is engineered to help manage the equipment and troubleshoot BWMS issues, while the TECHCROSS Smart Platform helps prevent the cause of problem in advance by storing and analyzing data from the TECHCROSS BWMS in real time. The service can be used anytime using the Wi-Fi of the vessel or the LAN cable without additional charge or equipment, and it is possible to check the state of the vessel and equipment anytime anywhere where communication is available.

TECHCROSS said its new offering will help customers save time and expenses through reduced maintenance. It added that the expected life of equipment increases as TECHCROSS can solve potential problems before they arise. TECHCROSS can also improve equipment performance through the use of acquired equipment data.