Croatia Invites Bids for LNG Terminal Project

LNG Croatia, the project developer of the LNG import terminal on the Island of Krk in Croatia, has called for bids for the provision of a floating storage & regasification unit (FSRU).

The bids for EPC and FSRU procurement, setting a 29 September deadline for submissions will revive Croatia’s long-stalled plans to diversify its energy supply and reduce its dependence on piped gas from Russia

LNG Hrvatska says it is inviting bids in two separate tenders for the delivery of a FSRU and procurement of civil engineering works.

The FSRU delivery contract will include the provision of operation and maintenance services, LNG Hrvatska said.

The civil engineering project is consisting of the design and construction of a jetty, connecting gas pipeline and high-pressure installations including pigging station, water and drainage, auxiliary facilities and buildings.

