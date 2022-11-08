Thailand to Receive New Research Vessel

Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) in 2023 will receive a new research vessel to patrol its coastal environments and monitor the nation’s fisheries and marine resource.

Designed by Australian naval architecture and marine engineering frim Incat Crowther, the vessel will be built by Seacrest Marine, which held a keel laying ceremony for the newbuild in August 2022.

The Incat Crowther 25 is based on a proven Incat Crowther design, the 25m catamaran has a multitude of equipment and features to help its crew protect sensitive coastal areas while having minimal impact on the environment.

Designed to accommodate 12 crew and 16 passengers in six sleeping quarters, the main deck features three of the vessel’s sleeping quarters, five bathrooms, a large mess, an outdoor dining area, galley and a conveniently located storeroom. The upper deck features an office/operations control room with a day head and the captain and engineer's cabin with ensuite. The hull deck features two crew cabins.

Incat Crowther’s Technical Manager Dan Mace said, “While this vessel is based on a tried and tested catamaran design, it will be tailored to the DMCR’s requirements and feature the latest technological innovations.”

“The aluminum hull for example, has been designed and developed following extensive model tank testing and has been proven to achieve market leading performance standards,” said Mace.

“The upper deck of the vessel has also been designed to provide the captain with an optimal line of sight, while the inclusion of the crane ensures the crew can launch a tender quickly. The propulsion system allows the vessel to achieve maximum speeds over 30 knots and can easily cruise at 20 knots. The impressively low fuel burn helps to maximize the vessel’s operational efficiency,” Mace said.