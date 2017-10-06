Marine Link
Friday, October 6, 2017

Thirteen Dead as Fishing boat and Tanker Collide

October 6, 2017

Thirteen Chinese fishermen died after their boat collided with a Hong Kong oil tanker in international waters off Japan, state media Xinhua reported on Friday, citing sources at China's consulate in Osaka.
 
Three people were found alive after Thursday's collision. It was not known if there was any damage to the tanker or what caused the accident.
 
The two vessels collided 400 km (240 miles) north of the Oki Islands in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, east of North Korea, state media reported.
 
The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed, Xinhua reported.
 
The 290-tonne Chinese fishing vessel Lurong Yuanyu 378 had 16 people on board, according to the South China Morning Post.
 
All 21 crew members aboard the 63,294-tonne Hong Kong ship, Bright Oil Lucky, were safe, it said.
 

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Stella Qiu 

