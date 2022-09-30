Tom Perrine Recieves Rosenblatt-Michigan Award

Tom Perrine, Austal USA vice president of engineering, was recognized by the University of Michigan as the 2022 Rosenblatt-Michigan Award recipient. The award is presented annually by the University of Michigan College of Engineering’s Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering in recognition of outstanding professional achievement, integrity and devotion to excellence and innovation in ship design.

The award honors the name of its first recipient, Lester Rosenblatt, a 1942 graduate of the Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and his father, Mandell, an eminent naval architect. Recipients of the award are selected by best emulating Mandell and Lester Rosenblatt’s admirable examples and demonstrating interest in the welfare of the College of Engineering. The award was presented in Houston, Texas, during the College of Engineering’s 66th Annual Reunion of the Alumni & Friends of the Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

“Tom is an outstanding leader and well deserving of this prestigious recognition from his alma mater,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh stated. “His influence and dedication to our Austal USA team and the broader engineering community has been a key contributor to advancing state-of-the-art ship designs for our Nation as well as preparing our next generation of engineers.”

Perrine has led Austal USA’s engineering department for the past eight years where he oversees the work of over 250 engineers, naval architects, designers, and other engineering support staff. Under his tenure, Austal USA has delivered 23 battle force ships to the U.S. Navy and has been instrumental in the design of future vessels which will serve the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard for decades to come.

Perrine has over 40 years of maritime experience and has held senior leadership roles in both commercial and defense programs. Perrine is a licensed Professional Engineer and is chairman of the Executive Control Board of the National Shipbuilding Research Program. He is past chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board for the University of South Alabama Department of Engineering and current chair of the SNAME Ship Production Committee. Perrine is a 1982 graduate of the University of Michigan.