Torqeedo Hires Engelmann as Sales VP

Torqeedo announced it has appointed Jochen Engelmann as vice-president sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), effective January 1.

In this position, Engelmann will have responsibility for expanding sales and driving the company’s growth across the EMEA region for Torqeedo’s marine electromobility systems.

Engelmann comes to Torqeedo from Volvo Penta, where he was head of sales, central Europe for the industrial engine division. Prior to joining Volvo Penta, he worked in the engine development department at Stihl as a technical project manager.

Engelmann holds a degree in mechanical engineering from RWTH Aachen University and an Executive MBA from TU Munich.