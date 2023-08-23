TOTE Group Announces Jennifer Hudak as SVP of HR

Jacksonville, Fla. based TOTE Group has named Jennifer Hudak senior vice president of human resources, taking over from Gene Gerrard who previously announced he is retiring at the end of the year.

Hudak brings more than 20 years of executive experience to the role, with a proven track record in HR, employee engagement and talent management strategies. She joins TOTE Group from Signature Flight Support, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, where she served as human resources vice president for operations, supporting the company’s global network.

Prior to Signature, Hudak oversaw HR strategies for PulteGroup, Inc., one of the nation’s largest residential home construction companies, as area vice president in Orlando, Florida. She previously worked at Pepsico, where she began her career and advanced through increasing roles of responsibility to become a human resources director for the company’s North American Beverages Division.

Since Hudak assumed her role as senior vice president of human resources for the TOTE Group, Gerrard has taken on the position of vice president of human resources for TOTE Maritime Alaska, where he will serve as an advisor to Hudak until his retirement in December.

Throughout his nine-year tenure, Gerrard has been a trusted advisor and key leader in the evolution of workforce development for the TOTE Group companies.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Gene for the many contributions he has made during his time here," said TOTE Group President & CEO Tim Nolan. "We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Hudak to our team and are confident that her experience and expertise will propel our HR efforts and foster growth within the organization as we continue to invest in the development of our employees.”