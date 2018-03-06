Third Damen Tug for Kotug Smit Towage

Kotug Smit Towage has taken the newly-built Damen ATD 2412 Twin Fin tug Buffalo into service for its European harbor towage activities.
The Buffalo is the third tug that Damen has built for Kotug Smit Towage, following the tugs Rotterdam and Southampton. The ATD 2412 Twin Fin tug has a length of 25 meters, a width of 13 meters and with her 72 tonne bollard pull, she combines compactness with maneuvrability. She is the fifth ATD 2412 Twin Fin in the Kotug Smit Towage fleet and joins over 20 Damen vessels operated by the company.
Kotug Smit Towage selected Damen for high performance and short delivery time. The characteristics of this tug match the fleet of tugs Kotug Smit Towage is currently operating and fit perfectly into its European harbor towage operations. Recently, the Buffalo commenced her harbor towage activities in the Port of Southampton.