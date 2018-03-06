Third Damen Tug for Kotug Smit Towage

Kotug Smit Towage has taken the newly-built Damen ATD 2412 Twin Fin tug Buffalo into service for its European harbor towage activities.

The Buffalo is the third tug that Damen has built for Kotug Smit Towage, following the tugs Rotterdam and Southampton. The ATD 2412 Twin Fin tug has a length of 25 meters, a width of 13 meters and with her 72 tonne bollard pull, she combines compactness with maneuvrability. She is the fifth ATD 2412 Twin Fin in the Kotug Smit Towage fleet and joins over 20 Damen vessels operated by the company.