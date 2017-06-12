Marine Link
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Oil Spill Training Exercise in West Africa

June 12, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 A tanker collides with an unknown ship off the Ivorian coast, causing a major oil spill. This was the scenario of an oil spill training exercise that took place in Abidjan and Assinie, Côte d’Ivoire (8-9 June). 

 
The deployment exercise involved more than 100 participants from various public institutions and the private sector, working together to fight the simulated spill, first at sea and then ashore.
 
The event tested Côte d’Ivoire’s National Oil Spill Contingency Plan, which has been developed over recent years with support from the Global Initiative for West, Central and Southern Africa (GI WACAF) – a joint IMO-IPIECA project.
 
Following the training, which was organized by the Centre Ivoirien Anti Pollution (CIAPOL), GI WACAF will draft an evaluation report, which will help Ivorian authorities to further improve the Plan by identifying strengths and potential areas for improvement.
 
International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Julien Favier of the GI WACAF project and a consultant from the French Navy, Lieutenant Charles-Henri Thouaille, participated in the exercise as observers on request of CIAPOL.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News