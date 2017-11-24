Training for Port Security Staff in Guinea

Port security officials in Guinea have undergone training on complying with International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s maritime security measures.

They are being trained in how to perform their duties in line with SOLAS Chapter XI-2, the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS Code) and related guidance.

The event in Conakry, Guinea (20-24 November) is being organised in conjunction with Guinea’s Maritime Authority and the Ministry of Transport.

The training involves Port Facility Security Officers (PFSOs) and representatives of the Designated Authority (DA).

IMO’s mandate to make trade and travel by sea as safe as possible extends to maritime security. The Organization responds to threats in two ways: by developing appropriate regulations and guidance through​ its Maritime Safety Committee; and through capacity-building work.

IMO’s multi-donor International Maritime Security Trust Fund supports global, regional and national projects around the world which enhance the capacity of countries to deal with security threats, while specific trust funds support work in the Gulf of Guinea and in the western Indian Ocean.