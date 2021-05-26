Marine Link
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Tufton Invests in Wind Power for 82,000 dwt Bulk Carrier

May 26, 2021

Illustration of TR Lady with 3 Anemoi Rotor Sails on Rail Deployment System. Photo courtesy TR Lady Shipping/Anemoi Marine Technnologies

TR Lady Shipping Ltd, a portfolio company of Tufton Investment Management Ltd (“Tufton”), signed a contract Anemoi Marine Technologies to supply and fit the bulk carrier TR Lady with three large Rotor Sails and Anemoi’s patented Rail Deployment System, a system designed to allow the Rotor Sails to be moved across the deck to minimize impact on port operations.

TR Lady is a CS Marine design 82,000DWT Kamsarmax bulker, built in 2017 by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, and managed by Tufton.  

TR Lady will be retrofitted with the Rotor Sails during scheduled dry docking of the vessel. Anemoi will provide full project management, supply and delivery of the system equipment. Work will be undertaken at a Chinese yard and is scheduled to be completed in mid-2022. Class approvals will be awarded by Lloyd’s Register.

