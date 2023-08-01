Turkey's Feyz Group Orders Three Cargo Ships from Damen

Damen Shipyards and Turkey’s Feyz Group have signed a contract for the delivery of three new Damen Combi Freighters 3850, with the vessels set to be delivered in early 2025. The deal marks Damen's first new build cargo vessel sale to a Turkish customer.

The Combi Freighter (CF) 3850 is a recently redesigned general cargo vessel with a deadweight of 3,850 tonnes.

With a length overall of 89.70 meters and a 12.50-meter beam, Damen says the vessel is capable of maintaining speeds of more than 10 knots in headwinds when fully loaded, due to the hydrodynamic properties of the hull shape.

"This delivers not only exceptional performance, it also results in it requiring less power than comparable vessels, leading to a smaller engine (1104 kW) that consumes considerably less fuel and requires less maintenance," the Dutch shipbuilder said in a statement Tuesday.

The cargo hold tank top strength is reinforced to carry 15 tonnes per square meter, and the CF 3850 can carry up to 172 containers; 108 in the hold and 64 on deck. Movable bulkheads enable partial tween-decks flexibility, allowing a wide range of cargos to be carried on a single voyage.

The CF 3850 is built along with the other members of the Damen Combi Freighter range at the Damen Yichang Shipyard in China.

"We see this moment as a start of a long term relationship with Damen” says Engin Aynaci, General Manager of Feyz Group.

"Turkey’s shipping operators represent the largest fleet in the world of cargo vessels of this size,” added Remko Bouma, Commercial Director Damen Cargo Vessels. “So we are delighted that Feyz Group, a leading Turkish ship management company, has chosen Damen Group for its latest freighters.”

The financial details of the order were not disclosed.