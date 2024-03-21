Two soldiers and eight militants lose their lives in Pakistan port attack

On Wednesday, Pakistani forces stopped an attack by militants with gunfire and bombs near the port of Gwadar, killing eight attackers and two soldiers.



China has invested in the province of Balochistan, focusing on Gwadar and its resources.



The militants used guns and bombs to attack a complex near the port, which holds government offices and forces, as per Saeed Ahmed Umrani, a government official.



After setting off bombs, the militants fought and tried to enter the complex, according to Umrani.



Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that forces stopped all militants and will not accept violence.



The Pakistan army said two soldiers died but the attack was stopped.



A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), said it was behind the attack, targeting Pakistani intelligence offices.



The BLA has attacked Pakistani and Chinese targets before.



Gwadar's port is key in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's plan for infrastructure and energy projects.



Baloch groups have attacked Chinese interests, unhappy with how the central government in Islamabad shares regional wealth.