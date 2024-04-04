Ukraine's Kernel Buys Bulk Carrier to Boost Grain Exports

Ukrainian agricultural group Kernel has expanded its sea fleet and can now export 100,000 metric tons of grain per month by ship, it said on Thursday.

Ukraine usually exports 95% of its farm exports via Black Sea ports and Ukraine's own ships can ensure exports even in the face of military dangers associated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kernel, the leading Ukrainian sunoil exporter, has purchased the Rotterdam Pearl V vessel, which can transport 50,000 tons of grain, it posted on Facebook.

The company said its fleet had been transporting Ukrainian exports to the Mediterranean and North-East Atlantic for more than a year, allowing it to manage costs along the entire supply chain.





(Reuters - Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by David Goodman)