Ullbro Named CEO of Evac Group
Evac Group appointed Björn Ullbro CEO effective July 1, 2023, taking over alongside his current role as the President of Evac Business Line. With more than a decade of experience in the maritime industry, Ullbro has brought a wealth of knowledge to Evac Group after joining the company in late 2021. Ullbro holds a master’s degree in accounting and finance from Hanken School of Economics and has, before joining Evac, held several key leadership positions at Wärtsilä Corporation.