Marine Link
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Ullbro Named CEO of Evac Group

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 26, 2023

Björn Ullbro was named CEO of Evac Group. Photographer Janne Lehtinen

Björn Ullbro was named CEO of Evac Group. Photographer Janne Lehtinen

Evac Group appointed Björn Ullbro CEO effective July 1, 2023, taking over alongside his current role as the President of Evac Business Line. With more than a decade of experience in the maritime industry, Ullbro has brought a wealth of knowledge to Evac Group after joining the company in late 2021. Ullbro holds a master’s degree in accounting and finance from Hanken School of Economics and has, before joining Evac, held several key leadership positions at Wärtsilä Corporation.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week