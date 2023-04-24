Ultratank Taps Seaber to Optimize Operations

Ultratank announced it has signed a long-term contract with Seaber.io, a Finnish maritime technology company that develops data-led fleet scheduling and optimization solutions, helping the chemical bulk operator to increase efficiency as it aims to reduce CO2 intensity by at least 40% by 2030.

Seaber’s product is an AI-assisted planning solution developed to revolutionize the tanker and bulker shipping industry. It is a schedule planning software that help plan, communicate, operate and optimize cargo flows and fleet schedule. The outcome is improved asset utilization and profitability, streamlined port calls as well as reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

Initial results show that Seaber’s schedule planning solution allows Ultratank to save up to 3% in operating costs, with estimates of up to 5% in the future, Ultratank said.

Michel Polette, Chartering Manager WCSA at Ultratank, said, “With supply being very tight, optimizing our fleet is extremely relevant. Seaber will be a helpful tool to support our scheduling process, save bunkers and most importantly CO2 emissions. We are happy to partner up with Seaber to help us reach our environmental goals.”