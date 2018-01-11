AAPA Pushes for $66 bln for Port Upgrades

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) has identified $66 billion in potential federal waterside and landside investments over the next decade that will help assure the benefits from an anticipated $155 billion in port-related capital infrastructure investments.

AAPA Chairman-Elect William Friedman provided examples of waterside infrastructure needs, and offered recommendations for water resources legislation to enhance the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers navigation program during a senate committee.

Friedman presented his case before the US Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) in a hearing titled ‘America’s Water Infrastructure Needs and Challenges’.

“AAPA is looking forward with great anticipation to a focus on America’s infrastructure investment needs by the Trump Administration and Congress in 2018. Our testimony tomorrow will kick-off the new year with infrastructure as a priority, including waterside infrastructure that needs to be addressed in the next WRDA (Water Resources Development Act) legislation,” said AAPA President and CEO Kurt Nagle.