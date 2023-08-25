US Coast Guard Joins Papua New Guinea Maritime Security Operation

Papua New Guinea (PNG) has invited the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) to join their lead in maritime operations to combat illegal fishing and safeguard maritime resources during August 2023.

This marks the first time a joint patrol effort will be executed at sea since the signing and ratification of the recent bilateral defense agreement between PNG and the US, which allows the US to embark shipriders from PNG agencies aboard the ship to conduct at sea boardings on other vessels operating in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The move emphasizes PNG’s commitment to maritime domain awareness, fisheries regulation enforcement, and sovereignty protection. The PNG-led patrol aims to observe activity and conduct boardings to reduce illegal fishing and illicit maritime activities in PNG's EEZ. It's part of a long-term effort to counter illegal maritime activity and safeguard the sustainable use of maritime resources.

"This initiative fosters growth in our bilateral relationship and paves the way for innovative approaches to safeguard our waters and the sustainable use of our ocean resources. Working alongside the US Coast Guard is an honor, and PNG Defence Force eagerly anticipates our cooperative efforts' continued growth and success," said Commodore Philip Polewara, the Acting Chief of the PNG Defence Force.

The PNG government requested the US Coast Guard's participation to utilize the platform and crew of the Guam-based 154-foot Fast Repones Cutter, currently on an expeditionary patrol. The collaboration is vital to Operation Blue Pacific and augments ongoing efforts by the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency and Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission. It underscores the recent bilateral agreement, signed in May and ratified in the last few weeks, enabling the Myrtle Hazard crew to work collaboratively within PNG's legal framework and strengthen relations with agencies with shared objectives.

"We are deeply honored to collaborate with the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, Papua New Guinea Customs Services, Papua New Guinea National Fisheries Authority, and the Department of Transport's Maritime Security Division at the invitation of the Papua New Guinea Government," said Lt. Jalle Merritt, commanding officer of the USCGC Myrtle Hazard. "Our shared mission reflects PNG's leading role in regional security, and we are committed to supporting their goals in this significant undertaking."



