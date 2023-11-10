US Coast Guard Medevacs 64-Year-Old from Fishing Vessel Off San Diego

A U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego helicopter crew rescued a 64-year-old male passenger from a fishing vessel approximately 40 miles off the coast of San Diego, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders received a distress call from the fishing vessel Pride, requesting a medical evacuation for a crewmember at approximately 9 a.m. The injured male was experiencing multiple onset abnormalities.

Based on the reported condition of the individual, it was determined that a medevac, with a Special Tactics and Rescue (STAR) medic aboard the helicopter, was necessary to provide a higher level of care within four hours, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The helicopter crew arrived on-scene, successfully hoisted the patient, and transported him to Coast Guard Sector San Diego. Awaiting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel then transferred him to Scripps Mercy Hospital in stable condition.