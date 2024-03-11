US FMC Names Usman Chief Information Officer

Mohammad “Ali” Usman has been hired as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Federal Maritime Commission and appointed to be a member of the Senior Executive Service.

Usman will serve as director in all areas of information technology (IT) and as the primary IT technical advisor to the Managing Director.

He assumes his new duties effective immediately.

“Well functioning, publicly accessible, and secured information systems are vital to being able to meet the mission of a government agency in the 21st Century. Mr. Usman possesses skills and experience that permit him to be pivotal in driving the Commission’s IT initiatives and fostering continued growth in its technology. I welcome him to the Commission and am confident he will make many significant contributions to the effectiveness of the organization,” said FMC Chairman Daniel B. Maffei.

Prior to joining the Federal Maritime Commission, Usman worked at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. Prior to that, he worked at the U.S. Government Publishing Office.

Usman earned a master’s degree in information technology from Kennesaw State University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Pakistan. He also holds graduate certificates in Information Security and Enterprise IT Management as well as certificates in IT Infrastructure Library and Scrum Master.