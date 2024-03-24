Marine Link
Sunday, March 24, 2024
US Forces Engage Six Houthi UAVs

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 24, 2024

© sommersby / Adobe Stock

U.S. forces engaged six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the southern Red Sea after the group launched four anti-ship ballistic missiles toward a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the U.S. Central Command said on Saturday.

Iranian-backed Houthis launched the missiles in the vicinity of M/V Huang Pu, a Chinese-owned oil tanker, the Central Command said in a post on X.

A fifth missile was fired toward the oil tanker, which issued a distress call, the Central Command said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident and a fire on board was extinguished.

U.S. forces then engaged six UAVs, five of which crashed into the Red Sea, and one flew inland into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the Central Command said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

