Thursday, September 23, 2021
US National Maritime Security Advisory Committee Appoints New Members

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 13, 2021

© CLShebley / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the appointment of 13 individuals to serve as members of the National Maritime Security Advisory Committee (NMSAC).

NMSAC was established in December 2018 to provide advice to the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on matters relating to national maritime security, including on enhancing the sharing of information related to cybersecurity risks that may cause a transportation security incident, between relevant Federal agencies and a) State, local, and tribal governments, b) relevant public safety and emergency response agencies, c) relevant law enforcement and security organizations, d) maritime industry, e) port owners and operators, and f) terminal owners and operators.

NMSAC Members Appointed 2021
MemberRepresenting
Marcus Woodring
Port Authorities
Ed Madura
Port Authorities
Jeffrey Musk
Facility Owners and Operators
John Rowan
Facility Owners and Operators
Bill Dewitt
Terminal Owners and Operators
James Fowler
Terminal Owners and Operators
Kevin Krick
Vessel Owners and Operators
Robert Matticola
Vessel Owners and Operators
T. Christian Spain
Maritime Labor
Dr. Hady Saloum
Academic Community
Laurie Thomas
Academic Community
April Danos
Maritime Industry
Sean Kline
Maritime Industry


