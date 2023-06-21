USCG Relieves Commanding Officer of Sector North Carolina

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has temporarily relieved Capt. Matthew Baer from command of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath, Fifth Coast Guard District commander, temporarily relieved Baer due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively command the sector, pending an administrative investigation and final determination.

The Coast Guard did not immediately respond to MarineLink's request for comment.

Cmdr. Courtney Sergent temporarily assumed the position of sector commander to maintain unit operations.

Baer has been temporarily reassigned to the Fifth Coast Guard District headquarters in Portsmouth, Va.