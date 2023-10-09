Van Oord contracts Jumbo Offshore

Jumbo Offshore was contracted by Van Oord for the transport and install of transition pieces for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea. Operations on the project are to commence in October 2023.

Under the contract, Jumbo Offshore will be responsible for transportation and installation (T&I) of transition pieces from the marshalling yard to the offshore wind farm site. “To date, Jumbo Offshore has transported and installed over 400 transition pieces with our DP2 heavy lift vessels,” said Brian Boutkan, Manager Commerce at Jumbo Offshore. “After working together on the Arkona offshore wind farm, we are looking forward to working for Van Oord again.