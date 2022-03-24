Marine Link
Thursday, March 24, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

VDL AEC Maritime Wins Order for SOx Scrubber Pair for Seatrade Groningen

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 24, 2022

Image courtesy VDL AEC Maritime

Image courtesy VDL AEC Maritime

VDL AEC Maritime received an order for the delivery of two retrofit scrubber systems to Seatrade Groningen BV. With this order VDL AEC Maritime extends its portfolio for the first time in their own home country, ánd to a Dutch ship-owner. The two SOx-scrubber systems will be delivered and installed before the end of 2022.

Seatrade is an international shipping company with a global footprint, a leader in specialized refrigerated shipping and logistics. The globally established group of companies has its head office in Curacao and comprises a worldwide network of offices, which services both locally and globally. Seatrade Groningen BV is a leading professional ship manager for container vessels, tankers, bulkers, reefers and juice carriers, located in Groningen, The Netherlands. Clients can expect the highest quality ship management that extends over various disciplines. Through module based ship management, the company provides tailor-made solutions to meet specific customer demands.

Featured in the March 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News is a feature focus on Callan Marine, as Maxie McGuire informs on the company’s quest to build and maintain a young, capable and diverse fleet of dredgers.
Read the Magazine

Training Tips for Ships: Excellent Training is Never an Accident

Coastal Storm Splits an Island, Unites Communities

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week