VDL AEC Maritime Wins Order for SOx Scrubber Pair for Seatrade Groningen

VDL AEC Maritime received an order for the delivery of two retrofit scrubber systems to Seatrade Groningen BV. With this order VDL AEC Maritime extends its portfolio for the first time in their own home country, ánd to a Dutch ship-owner. The two SOx-scrubber systems will be delivered and installed before the end of 2022.

Seatrade is an international shipping company with a global footprint, a leader in specialized refrigerated shipping and logistics. The globally established group of companies has its head office in Curacao and comprises a worldwide network of offices, which services both locally and globally. Seatrade Groningen BV is a leading professional ship manager for container vessels, tankers, bulkers, reefers and juice carriers, located in Groningen, The Netherlands. Clients can expect the highest quality ship management that extends over various disciplines. Through module based ship management, the company provides tailor-made solutions to meet specific customer demands.