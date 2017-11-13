TEN Adds 15th Vessels

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN) has reported the delivery of the ice-class Aframax tanker Bergen TS, the last in the 15-vessel, pre-employed on long-term business, growth program, which increased the size of TEN's fleet by 30% over the last 18 months.

With 65 vessels fully operational, the fleet's minimum revenue backlog comes to $1.3 billion with average contract duration of 2.5 years.

"With the largest growth in the Company's history, successfully and timely completed, TEN is well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities as they will appear," Nikolas P. Tsakos , President & CEO of TEN stated.

"The fully employed renewal program is expected to significantly contribute to TEN's bottom line and solidify the fleet's income visibility and cash generation from now and into the future," Tsakos concluded.

TEN is one of the largest transporters of energy in the world and controls a versatile fleet of modern crude and product tankers.