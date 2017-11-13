Marine Link
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

TEN Adds 15th Vessels

November 13, 2017

Photo: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN)

Photo: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN)

 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN) has reported the delivery of the ice-class Aframax tanker Bergen TS, the last in the 15-vessel, pre-employed on long-term business, growth program, which increased the size of TEN's fleet by 30% over the last 18 months. 

 
With 65 vessels fully operational, the fleet's minimum revenue backlog comes to $1.3 billion with average contract duration of 2.5 years.
 
"With the largest growth in the Company's history, successfully and timely completed, TEN is well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities as they will appear," Nikolas P. Tsakos, President & CEO of TEN stated. 
 
"The fully employed renewal program is expected to significantly contribute to TEN's bottom line and solidify the fleet's income visibility and cash generation from now and into the future," Tsakos concluded.
 
TEN is one of the largest transporters of energy in the world and controls a versatile fleet of modern crude and product tankers.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News