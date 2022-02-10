VesselsValue Launches Vessel Energy Efficiency Ratings

Shipping data provider VesselsValue announced its latest green product that allows clients to access, customize and compare vessels’ energy efficiency ratings.

This latest feature combines VV’s shipping data with the IMO’s framework to calculate the energy efficiency score for an individual vessel, whether existing (EEXI) or a newbuild (EEDI). It is available across bulkers, tankers and containerships, with the flexibility to customize inputs to recalculate a vessel's EEDI or EEXI score and compare ratings across fleets.

In addition to Energy Efficiency ratings, clients of VesselsValue can search and filter by green vessel specifications including engine, propulsion and fuel type, hull design, energy saving devices, green awards and IHM green passport, BWTS, scrubber and previous employment in renewable activity. Users and also view and analyze offshore renewable projects and ECAs, as well as track specific vessel activity within these.

Tom Evans, chief operating officer at VesselsValue, said, "As the world moves towards decarbonization, our energy efficiency ratings provide a transparent, automated and accurate measure of how green a vessel is. This product, when combined with our eight tier ownership and transactions databases, enables users to aggregate and compare energy efficiency across multiple fleets, geographies, trades or portfolios.”

Adrian Economakis, VV chief strategy officer, said, “Our clients, including major banks, funds, owners, operators or charterers, have a genuine desire to monitor, report on and maximize vessels’ energy efficiency to comply with and exceed regulations. We are proud to be able to assist our clients on their path to decarbonization and will continue to invest heavily in developing more green related products.”