VETUS NAVIDURIN Blend Receives LR Approval

VETUS said its proprietary polymer blend, NAVIDURIN, has been awarded Lloyd’s Register Certification.

Incorporated in multiple VETUS products around the engine, NAVIDURIN is optimized for use in marine systems and, according to the manufacturer, offers many benefits spanning the recreational, commercial, and military sectors.

According to VETUS, NAVIDURIN features a combination of additives to deliver a unique set of properties, including exceptional durability, a higher resistance to extreme heat and pressure, and superior tensile and flexural strength.

The blend has a heat deflection temperature of 250 °C, high resistance to elongation and delivers good finishing qualities. It is also lightweight, corrosion free, galvanically isolated and heat-ageing stabilized.