Viking Expands Southeast Asia River Fleet

Viking has announced the expansion of its river fleet in Southeast Asia with the new Viking Tonle.

Designed for the Mekong River, the vessel will join its identical sister ship, the Viking Saigon, which debuted in 2022, and will sail between Kampong Cham, Cambodia, and Mỹ Tho, Vietnam, as part of Viking's 15-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary.

The ship is under construction and is currently scheduled to debut in October 2025. To meet strong demand for Mekong River voyages, Viking has added sailing dates in 2025 and has now opened the entire 2026 season for booking.

The Viking Tonle will host 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms. It will feature the clean Scandinavian design for which Viking is known as well as a pool and open-air Sky Bar.

"The rich history and culture of Vietnam and Cambodia have always made the Mekong River a fascinating destination for our guests," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "With the addition of an identical sister ship in 2025, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the treasures of this fantastic region in the years to come."



