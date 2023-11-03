Viking Supply Ships Takes Delivery of Andreas Viking AHTS

Swedish offshore vessel owner Viking Supply Ships has taken delivery of the Andreas Viking AHTS, previously known as the Far Senator.

In March 2023, Viking Supply Ships said it would take two Ocean Yield-owned AHTS vessels, Far Senator and Normand Statesman, on bareboat charters for a period of five years, with purchase options during the charter period, and an obligation to purchase the vessels at the end of the charter period if requested by Ocean Yield AS.

The company, that owns and operates a fleet of offshore supply and icebreaking vessels, said back in October it had secured a contract for the Far Senator (now Andreas Viking) AHTS vessel for operations outside Australia.

"With operations performed by Go Offshore, the vessel will be operated under a time charter with an international oil company. Go Offshore manages and operates a fleet of 20 offshore vessels. They support clients in offshore projects, including marine, subsea, and renewables," Viking Supply Ships said in October.

Viking Supply Ships said last month that the contract length for the fixed period was 412 days, with a start during the first quarter of 2024. In addition to the fixed period, the unnamed oil company has the option to extend the time chart by 5 x 30 days.

In a statement on Friday, November 3, Viking Suppy Ships said,We are now pleased to inform that the first vessel has joined our fleet. The vessel, renamed from Far Senator to Andreas Viking, is situated in Singapore and currently undergoing preparation for Viking Supply Ships service."

The vessel will enter a term contract in Australia during the first quarter of 2024, as previously announced.