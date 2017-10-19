Hyundai Vinashin Launches d'Amico LR1

d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has launched the first three LR1 (long-range) vessels in its history, at the Hyundai Vinashin shipyard in Vietnam, ANSA reported.

The company invested USD 131 million in the construction of the three 75,000-tonne ships. These vessels are ecologically friendly, can transport more cargo per voyage and are able to cross the expanded Panama Canal , DIS said.

The Italian engineers of the D'Amico group have collaborated with the South Korean-Vietnamese shipyards to design a new generation of eco-ships, 228m long and 36m wide, able to transport bigger volumes, limiting consumption and CO2 emissions and maintaining a draught similar to smaller ships to exploit the new routes created by the widening of the Panama Canal

With Cielo Bianco, Cielo Rosso and Cielo di Rotterdam, the ships built by D'Amico in Vietnam in the last three years have risen to 13, in a plan of new construction that includes a total of 22 ships and an overall investment of 755 million dollars. "Vietnam is becoming the shipbuilding hub of our fleet," said Paolo d'Amico, president of d'Amico International Shipping.

Two out of the three ships launched will be delivered by the end of 2017, followed by the third one at the beginning of 2018.