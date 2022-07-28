Vitol Enters Jebel Ali Bunker Market

Vitol Bunkers said has extended its bunkering services to Jebel Ali—the largest container port in the Middle East—and to Dubai's Port Rashid Cruise Terminal, from July 2022.

According to Vitol, the move will help it to address the supply requirements of strategic marine customers in key Middle Eastern locations.

Vessels visiting Jebel Ali will have access to Vitol Bunkers’ marine products produced at the Vitol-owned FRCL refinery in Fujairah. These include a range of marine fuel grades as well as bio-marine fuels for customers wishing to mitigate their carbon emissions.